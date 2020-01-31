Critical Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Share Price

Media coverage about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a news sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.