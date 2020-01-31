Critical Review: Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) versus Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Brightsphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brightsphere Investment Group and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightsphere Investment Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Barings BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.08, indicating a potential upside of 38.74%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Barings BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightsphere Investment Group $928.20 million 0.87 $136.40 million $1.86 5.07 Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.64 -$114.28 million N/A N/A

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightsphere Investment Group 21.67% 228.89% 11.22% Barings BDC 6.67% 5.48% 2.62%

Dividends

Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats Barings BDC on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

