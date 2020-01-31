Critical Review: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) versus Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $135.07 million 50.60 -$384.73 million ($4.95) -4.14 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 3.18 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.46

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -652.57% -38.25% -30.23% Outlook Therapeutics -423.83% N/A -134.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Moderna and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 0 8 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Moderna presently has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 44.88%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 880.93%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

