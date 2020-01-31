Critical Survey: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) & Emergent Biosolutions (NASDAQ:EBS)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Biosolutions has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TG Therapeutics and Emergent Biosolutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Emergent Biosolutions 0 1 5 0 2.83

TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Emergent Biosolutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emergent Biosolutions is more favorable than TG Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Emergent Biosolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -123,130.93% -2,411.79% -184.64% Emergent Biosolutions 0.42% 10.05% 4.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Emergent Biosolutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 9,431.75 -$173.48 million N/A N/A Emergent Biosolutions $782.40 million 3.63 $62.70 million $2.33 23.64

Emergent Biosolutions has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics.

Summary

Emergent Biosolutions beats TG Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. The company has five B-cell targeted drug candidates in clinical development, with the lead two therapies, such as Ublituximab and Umbralisib in pivotal trials for CLL, NHL, and MS. Its Ublituximab is a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody that has been glycoengineered for enhanced potency over first generation antibodies; and Umbralisib is an oral, once daily inhibitor of PI3K delta. The company also develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody; TG-1701, an oral Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids. The company offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. It also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; RSDL (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit), a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. In addition, the company offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for treating botulinum disease; and VIGIV (vaccinia immune globulin intravenous) that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination. Further, it provides NuThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; ADENOVIRUS 4/7, a live attenuated vaccine; rVSV-Lassa, a vaccine for prevention of Lassa fever; rVSV-Marburg, a vaccine for prevention of Marburg hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-Sudan, vaccine for prevention of Sudan hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-QUAD, a vaccine for prevention of hemorrhagic fever; and rVSV-Ebola, a vaccine for prevention of Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Additionally, the company offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

