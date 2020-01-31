Critical Survey: Verona Pharma (TARA) & Its Peers

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: TARA) is one of 133 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Verona Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verona Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verona Pharma Competitors 1198 3599 7343 335 2.55

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.46%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A N/A -118.68% Verona Pharma Competitors -4,922.48% -126.62% -36.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A -$20.73 million -0.71 Verona Pharma Competitors $787.36 million $155.68 million 5.85

Verona Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verona Pharma rivals beat Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.