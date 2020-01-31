CrowdWiz Price Reaches $0.0017 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 43% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $7,297.00 and $27.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

