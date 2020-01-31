Crown Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $2,831.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,342.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.04010853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00698239 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000459 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,981,194 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

