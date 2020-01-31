CryCash (CRC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. CryCash has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $26,471.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002349 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, CryCash has traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryCash

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

