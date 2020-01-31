CrypticCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $664,543.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 64.8% higher against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $664,543.00 and $11,725.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00692925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00118550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117086 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

