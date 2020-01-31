Crypto.com Coin One Day Volume Reaches $5.32 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and GOPAX. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $712.99 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.41 or 0.05870075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128657 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,376,255,708 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Dcoin, Bittrex, OKEx, Bithumb Global, Bibox, Upbit, DDEX, CoinTiger, OceanEx, Huobi Global, BigONE, DigiFinex, Bithumb, KuCoin, Fatbtc, CPDAX, ABCC, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi Korea, Indodax and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

