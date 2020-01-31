Crypto Sports Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003471 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $772,188.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019875 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119636 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036685 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000836 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,553,763 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,634 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.