CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Capitalization of $72,879.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $72,879.00 and approximately $8,617.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

