CryptoFranc Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00010937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $10.25 million and $3,684.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.05809447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Bitfinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.