Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,519.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.52 or 0.05831322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.