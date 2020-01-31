CryptoPing (PING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $437,205.00 and $9.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 1,027.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

