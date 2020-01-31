CryptoSoul Hits One Day Volume of $13.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $33,553.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.02904892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,425,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,843,166 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.