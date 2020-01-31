Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE:CFR traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.16. 785,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

