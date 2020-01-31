Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 164.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 78,689 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Shares of CMI traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average of $168.71. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

