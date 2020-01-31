Curecoin (CURE) Price Hits $0.0362 on Top Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Curecoin has a total market cap of $883,761.00 and $6,301.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00728284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007177 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035584 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,412,876 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

