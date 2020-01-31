CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.23% of CVS Health worth $225,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

