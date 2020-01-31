CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,824 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,260,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $142,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

