Cwm LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.49. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

