Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $74.97 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

