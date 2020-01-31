Cwm LLC Boosts Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,788,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Natixis increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $96.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.