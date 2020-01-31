Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Roku stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

