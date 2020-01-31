Cwm LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 161.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.15.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

