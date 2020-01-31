Cwm LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 76,944.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPHF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.