Cwm LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,414 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 36,843 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.52% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,226 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of DUSA opened at $25.99 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

