Cwm LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.47% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.