Cwm LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 120.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 209,978 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 434,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,426,000 after acquiring an additional 129,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 104,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 746,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,349,000 after acquiring an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

