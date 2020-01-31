Cwm LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 168.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

