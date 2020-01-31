Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,282,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

