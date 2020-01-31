Cwm LLC Purchases 7,097 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

