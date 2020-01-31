Cwm LLC Sells 69,467 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,467 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a $13.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $8.34 on Friday. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.