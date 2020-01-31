CyberMiles 1-Day Volume Tops $4.47 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, DragonEX, BCEX and LBank. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.85 million and $4.47 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00722595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007199 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, LBank, DragonEX, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Koinex, Tokenomy, CoinBene, Bibox, IDCM, Zebpay and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

