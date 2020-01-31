CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 493,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

