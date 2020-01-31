Cynthia Hoff Trochu Sells 21,231 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $2,693,152.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,664,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cynthia Hoff Trochu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

