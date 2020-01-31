Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.39 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

