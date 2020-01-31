Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million.

NASDAQ:CY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.35. 257,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

