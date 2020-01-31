Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.85 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of CY stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

