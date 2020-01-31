CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.32% of CyrusOne worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

CONE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

