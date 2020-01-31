CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -410.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

In other CyrusOne news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

