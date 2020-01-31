DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.01. 50,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,063. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

