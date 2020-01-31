DA Davidson Comments on Great Western Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of GWB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,021. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

