DA Davidson Increases Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $310.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.46. 82,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,027. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.85. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

