DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of VBTX opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $814,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.