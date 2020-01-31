DA Davidson Weighs in on Peoples Utah Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

PUB stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $517.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

