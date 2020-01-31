DAEX Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $573,223.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.41 or 0.05870075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128657 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002325 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

