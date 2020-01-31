Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, DDEX, AirSwap, YoBit, Bibox, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

