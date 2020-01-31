DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.56-1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.924-8.924 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DAIICHI SANKYO/S in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of DSNKY stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. DAIICHI SANKYO/S has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

DAIICHI SANKYO/S Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

